Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNIF stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

