DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Up 82.0% in October

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the October 14th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 20,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,772. The company has a market capitalization of $194.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in DLH by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

