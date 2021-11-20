DMScript Achieves Market Cap of $242,843.99 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $242,843.99 and approximately $3,304.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.74 or 0.07324636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,622.50 or 0.99757714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.