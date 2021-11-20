dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the October 14th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE DMYQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMYQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,969,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

