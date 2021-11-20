DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 180.00 to 187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.43.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.