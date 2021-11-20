Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 39.96%.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 646,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,867. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

