Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. Document Security Systems has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.