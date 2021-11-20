Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%.

Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

