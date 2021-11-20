DODO (DODO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $42.01 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $158.70 million and $42.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00089031 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

