Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s third-quarter earnings were better than expected. Its capital investment will strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets carbon neutrality by 2050. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.