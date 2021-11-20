Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of D stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

