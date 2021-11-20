Donald E. Saunders Sells 300 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CHE opened at $504.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chemed by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

