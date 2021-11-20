Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,464.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

