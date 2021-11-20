Donut Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,282.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Donut has a total market cap of $947,144.47 and $3,282.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Donut has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00074482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.86 or 0.07329695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,664.87 or 0.99978952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.