DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Purchases $1,976,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DraftKings stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

