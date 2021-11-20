Drive Shack Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 19,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,676 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of DS stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million for the quarter.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

