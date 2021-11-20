DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

