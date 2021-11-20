DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

DZSI stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $382.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DZS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

