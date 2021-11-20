Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 893,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 633,200 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ESTE traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 366,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,654. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.30 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.