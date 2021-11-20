Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Diageo by 396.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

DEO traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. 214,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $210.15.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.