easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

ESYJY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. easyJet has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

