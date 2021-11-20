Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years.

EIM stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

