Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

