Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the October 14th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EXG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 418,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,865. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 654,479 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,972,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

