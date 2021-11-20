eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY opened at $74.63 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

