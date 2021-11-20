Edwin D. Johnson Sells 3,300 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWST opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

