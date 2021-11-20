Egretia Market Cap Tops $8.24 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Egretia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $899,607.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.