Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Element Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

