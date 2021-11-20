Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELEMF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Elemental Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.