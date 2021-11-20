Elevation Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.90). Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Caxton Corp raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

