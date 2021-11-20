Elisabeth G. Nash Sells 3,900 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCI stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

