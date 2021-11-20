Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Embraer were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Embraer by 28.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.04.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

