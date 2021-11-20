Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $11,848.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,426,257 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

