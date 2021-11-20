Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

