Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTA stock traded down $17.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 398,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,070. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

