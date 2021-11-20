Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.58, but opened at $87.06. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 5,085 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

