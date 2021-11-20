Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Shares of DAVA opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.41. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

