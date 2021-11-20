Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

WATT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Energous has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Energous will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $28,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $67,435 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energous by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Energous by 88.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 410,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

