Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

