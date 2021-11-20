Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Engie has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

