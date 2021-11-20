ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.59 ($15.44).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.17 ($13.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.82. ENI has a 12-month low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

