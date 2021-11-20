Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

ENJY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

