Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.51.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $272.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.