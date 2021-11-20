Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Enzyme has a market cap of $205.62 million and approximately $26.68 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $114.70 or 0.00197952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00220377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

