EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,468,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,984 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

