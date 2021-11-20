EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.37

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $1.02 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00071144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00091010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.74 or 0.07324636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,622.50 or 0.99757714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

