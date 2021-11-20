Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $788.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.50. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

