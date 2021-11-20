Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $788.53 on Thursday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $804.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $801.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

