Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$3.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

