Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AFC Gamma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Zukowsky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFCG. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFCG opened at $23.78 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $6,272,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.